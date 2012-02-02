* Costs to rise to 578.4 mln pounds in 2012-13

LONDON, Feb 2 Britain's Financial Services Authority, due to be replaced in 2013 after heavy criticism during the credit crisis, said the firms it regulates will have to pay for a 16 percent increase in its running costs in its final year.

The financial watchdog said it would need 578.4 million pounds ($917 million) in 2012-13, up from 500 million the previous year, as it invested in technology to prepare for its replacement by two new regulatory bodies under Britain's so-called twin peaks regime.

Big firms will bear the brunt of the increase, reflecting their greater use of FSA resources, with 42 percent of regulated companies paying only the minimum fee, which remains unchanged at 1,000 pounds for the third year running, the regulator said.

"We are mindful of any increase in costs to industry and have continued to maintain headcount and keep core operating costs in line with inflation," FSA Chief Executive Hector Sants said in a statement on Thursday.

The Association of British Insurers, whose members own a fifth of Britain's stock market, said the increased burden of funding the FSA would push up insurance prices for consumers and companies.

"This massive increase in regulatory fees comes in a year when insurers already face increased costs," ABI Director General Otto Thoresen said.

"Some will inevitably be passed on to the small companies and private individuals who are customers of the insurance industry at a time when they can least afford it."

The FSA is to be replaced by two new regulatory bodies after it was blamed for not spotting major problems at British banks, such as Royal Bank of Scotland, that had to be bailed out by the taxpayer during the 2008 credit crisis.

The Prudential Regulation Authority will look at firm-specific risks and will be housed within the Bank of England, while the separate Financial Conduct Authority will focus on consumer protection. ($1 = 0.6306 pound) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Myles Neligan; Editing by Will Waterman)