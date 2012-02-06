LONDON Feb 6 Britain will move to its planned "twin peaks" approach to financial supervision on April 2, resulting in firms being checked by two sets of regulators requiring separate actions, the head of the Financial Services Authority (FSA) said on Monday.

Under measures first set out by finance minister George Osborne in 2010, the FSA will be formally scrapped in early 2013 and replaced with the twin peaks model used in other jurisdictions such as the Netherlands and Australia.

The first peak, prudential supervision of banks and insurers to check if they hold enough capital and are not too risky, will be handled by a new subsidiary at the Bank of England.

The second peak, a new standalone Financial Conduct Authority, will make sure all financial firms and markets comply with conduct rules.

FSA chief Hector Sants told the British Bankers' Association the FSA's 4,000 staff will in April be divided among the two units to mirror how the planned changes will work in practice.

One-stop checks from the FSA will be replaced by visits to firms from both the prudential and conduct units who will make separate requests for changes.

"To spell it out, the two groups of supervisors will not prioritise between prudential and conduct risk," Sants said. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Holmes)