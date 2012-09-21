BRIEF-Cebu Landmasters clarifies on news article "Cebu Landmasters Seeks To Double Land Bank"
* Confirms information in article "cebu landmasters seeks to double land bank" in abs-cbnnews.com Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 21 Britain's financial watchdog asked for more powers on Friday to root out abuses and restore public trust which has fallen to "extremely low" levels in the banking sector.
The Financial Services Authority said there is a "strong case" for reviewing the three-year limit within which the regulator must issue a warning notice against directly regulated staff at banks and other financial institutions.
* Confirms information in article "cebu landmasters seeks to double land bank" in abs-cbnnews.com Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, June 5 After two years of aggressive deal-making - from buying stakes in Deutsche Bank and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to taking over electronics distributor Ingram Micro - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group intends to slow the pace, or at least the size, of its acquisitions overseas.