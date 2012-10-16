LONDON Oct 16 Britain will consider easing its
tough approach to financial firms once they have put consumer
interests at the heart of their businesses, Financial Services
Authority managing director Martin Wheatley said on Tuesday.
"We would like to be able to reflect on the fact that firms
have put consumers at the heart of their business and then we
can tone back our approach," Wheatley told a Thomson Reuters
newsmaker event.
Wheatley will head the new Financial Conduct Authority from
next year, when the FSA is scrapped, and he will be tasked with
drawing a line under years of mis-selling of financial products
to consumers.