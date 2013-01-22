FTSE hits fresh record, Europe surfs global risk-on wave
LONDON, June 2 Britain's FTSE hit a fresh record high on Friday, surfing on a wave of positive economic data lifting stocks across Europe, with cyclicals leading the way.
LONDON Jan 22 Britain's financial regulator said on Tuesday that police had arrested and were questioning five people as part of an investigation into insider dealing and market abuse.
Search warrants had been carried out in London, Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Yorkshire, with two men and three women arrested, the Financial Services Authority said.
The arrests were not linked to any other insider dealing probe and no charges had yet been made, it added. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; editing by Kate Holton)
LONDON, June 2 Britain's FTSE hit a fresh record high on Friday, surfing on a wave of positive economic data lifting stocks across Europe, with cyclicals leading the way.
June 2 Metro Bank Plc said it bought a mortgage portfolio from a company owned by U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million), augmenting its loan book with primarily buy-to-let mortgages.