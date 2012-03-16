LONDON, March 16 Hector Sants, the head of
Britain's Financial Services Authority (FSA) watchdog who was
due to take up a new regulatory post once the FSA is disbanded
in 2013, will step down from his post in June, the FSA said on
Friday.
The FSA added that the Bank of England's Andrew Bailey would
take over Sant's role in running the part of the FSA that will
become Britain's future Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA)
body.
The FSA is to be replaced by two new regulatory bodies after
it was blamed for not spotting major problems at British banks,
such as Royal Bank of Scotland, that had to be bailed
out by the taxpayer during the 2008 credit crisis.
The Prudential Regulation Authority will look at
firm-specific risks and will be housed within the Bank of
England, while the separate Financial Conduct Authority will
focus on consumer protection.
