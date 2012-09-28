MOVES-Wells Fargo names new co-heads for securities division
June 5 Wells Fargo & Co named Walter Dolhare and Robert Engel as co-heads of Wells Fargo Securities effective July 1, the third-largest U.S. bank said on Monday.
LONDON, Sept 28 There should not be any disruption in the transition to a new system for setting benchmark lending rates after a raft of reform proposals, the regulator tasked with fixing the Libor interbank lending market said on Friday.
Martin Wheatley, head of the Financial Services Authority, said he had taken legal advice and he did not foresee any disruption because there was no change to the definition of Libor.
Wheatley was speaking after outlining a 10-point plan to fix Libor but stopped short of scrapping the rates. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Writing by Steve Slater; Editing by David Holmes)
CAIRO, June 5 Some Egyptian banks halted dealings with Qatari banks on Monday after Cairo's announcement that it had cut diplomatic relations with Qatar for supporting terrorism, though Egypt's central bank urged banks to continue dealing in Qatari riyals.