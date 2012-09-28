LONDON, Sept 28 There should not be any disruption in the transition to a new system for setting benchmark lending rates after a raft of reform proposals, the regulator tasked with fixing the Libor interbank lending market said on Friday.

Martin Wheatley, head of the Financial Services Authority, said he had taken legal advice and he did not foresee any disruption because there was no change to the definition of Libor.

Wheatley was speaking after outlining a 10-point plan to fix Libor but stopped short of scrapping the rates. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Writing by Steve Slater; Editing by David Holmes)