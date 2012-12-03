* Product ban would be for one year, non-renewable
* Curbs aimed at protecting consumer, boosting competition
* Lawyer says change amounts to regulatory product approval
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Dec 3 Britain's new financial watchdog
will temporarily ban financial products for up to a year, rather
than wait for the results of a full investigation, if it feels
they do not offer value for money or make it harder for
consumers to shop around.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will be launched in
April to help draw a line under two decades of mis-selling
endowment mortgages, pensions, loan insurance and other
products.
The FCA started a public consultation on Monday on how its
anticipated powers to temporarily ban products or limit how they
will be sold, would work in practice.
Martin Wheatley, chief executive designate of the FCA, does
not expect to issue temporary bans and curbs often, but said
having such powers meant the watchdog could act more quickly
than in the past so that fewer consumers were harmed.
UK regulators have traditionally resorted to consultations
and probes before issuing any warnings or taking action, at the
risk of piling up consumer pain and compensation bills.
Temporary bans, unless backed by later changes to the FCA's
rules, could only last a year and could not be renewed. During
the ban, the FCA would examine whether it should be made
permanent or lifted.
The bill for banks that mis-sold loan insurance is expected
to be upwards of 15 billion pounds ($24 billion), a magnitude
that prompted the Bank of England to tell lenders last week to
build up their capital cushions.
Wheatley said the FCA's board would decide on whether to
issue temporary curbs lasting up to 12 months on products, or on
the way products are sold.
"The use of the power will be a judgment based on the need
to protect all market users, consumers and industry innovators
alike, from the type of products which will cause harm and might
generate compensation costs," Wheatley said in a statement.
The FCA would step in quickly if there is likely to be
"significant harm" to consumers.
Temporary measures could also be used to boost competition
such as cracking down on complex pricing structures that make it
difficult for consumers to shop around, the FCA said.
The new powers have already rattled the industry which has
warned that innovation will be stifled, an accusation the FCA
again dismissed on Monday, saying this risk was outweighed by
the benefits to consumers.
Etay Katz, a financial services lawyer at Allen & Overy,
said practical experience showed there will be a period of
pronounced uncertainty and crude decisions until everyone
understands the boundaries of the FCA's new rules.
"Effectively, this amounts to a product approval process in
all but name," Katz said.
The FCA said investment firms are unlikely to be affected by
product bans if the design of their products is right for their
customers but that it would step in if a product is "inherently
flawed".
The FCA replaces the Financial Services Authority, which is
being disbanded, and will have a remit to keep markets orderly,
protect consumers and promote competition, applying lessons from
the financial crisis.