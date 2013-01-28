BRIEF-Enprise Group Ltd says it declares a dividend of 3.5 cents per share
* Declares a dividend of 3.5 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Jan 28 A court has upheld the UK Financial Services Authority's eight million pound fine for Canadian trading firm Swift Trade, the watchdog's largest penalty for market manipulation.
"The Tribunal described this as being 'as serious a case of market abuse of its kind as might be imagined'," the FSA said in a statement on Monday.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Sinead Cruise)
* Declares a dividend of 3.5 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT CARNEGIE INVESTMENT BANK AB (CARNEGIE) HAS BEEN RETAINED TO EXPLORE THE OPPORTUNITY TO SELL SHARES IN GHP SPECIALTY CARE AB