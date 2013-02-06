LONDON Feb 6 Central banks should consider
targets beyond keeping inflation in check, given the severity of
fallout from the financial crisis, UK Financial Services
Authority Chairman Adair Turner said on Wednesday.
In a wide-ranging analysis of the difficulties being faced
by policymakers to boost sluggish economies, Turner said a
fundamental rethink may be needed in strategy.
Over the past three decades central banks have focused on
keeping inflation within a certain target over the medium term
but relying only on this core task is now being extensively
challenged.
Mark Carney, the Bank of Canada governor who will take over
the top job at the Bank of England in July - a post Turner had
also applied for - has suggested a range of goals such as
targeting a certain level of nominal gross domestic product.
Turner said such alternative targets should be considered as
the ability of central banks to manage medium-term interest rate
expectations may be seriously undermined given that interest
rates in Britain and elsewhere are close to zero.
He said the more attractive alternative targets included a
pre-commitment to keep rates low until and unless unemployment
or inflation targets are met - the approach taken by the Federal
Reserve.
"But there are also strong arguments for making any such
shift temporary and for focusing strongly on how to achieve exit
from a temporary regime, reverting to an inflation target when
appropriate," Turner told students at the Cass Business School
in London.
Carney on Thursday will be grilled by a panel of British
lawmakers on his appointment and ideas he has aired for boosting
economic growth.
Turner's current job ends next month when the FSA will be
scrapped and the Bank of England becomes the main regulator for
banks in Britain.
