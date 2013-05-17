LONDON May 17 The website of British newspaper the Financial Times was hacked on Friday, apparently by the "Syrian Electronic Army", a group of hackers and on-line activists who say they support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Stories on the FT's website have had their headlines replaced by "Hacked By Syrian Electronic Army" and messages on its Twitter feed read: "Do you want to know the reality of the Syrian 'Rebels?'" followed by a link to a video.

The group has previously targeted the Twitter account belonging to the BBC's weather service, and the accounts of rights group Human Rights Watch and of French news service France 24.

FT publisher Pearson and Twitter were not immediately available for comment.

