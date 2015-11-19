LONDON Journalists at Britain's Financial Times newspaper have voted to take strike action over changes to the group's pensions proposed by its new owner Japan's Nikkei, the National Union of Journalists said on Thursday.

The union said two thirds of its members at the business newspaper had voted, with 92 percent of them backing action over the planned changes to pensions proposed by management and Nikkei.

Union members say the new owners plan to use some 4 million pounds of saving from pension changes to help pay rent on the newspaper's offices at Southwark Bridge in London that are still owned by the paper's former proprietor, Pearson.

The Financial Times and its editor, Lionel Barber, did not immediately respond to a requests for comment.

The salmon pink title commands strong loyalty from its readers and has coped better than others with the shift to online publishing. Pearson agreed to sell it to Japanese publisher Nikkei in July for $1.3 billion.

