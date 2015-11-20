(Updates with FT comment, clarifies changes proposed by FT
management, changes dateline from Nov 19)
LONDON Nov 20 Journalists at Britain's
Financial Times have voted to take strike action over changes to
the group's pensions after the sale of the newspaper to Japan's
Nikkei, the National Union of Journalists said.
The union said two thirds of its members at the business
newspaper had voted, with 92 percent of them backing action over
the planned changes to pensions put forward by the newspaper's
management.
Union members say the new owners plan to use some 4 million
pounds of saving from pension changes to help pay rent on the
newspaper's offices at Southwark Bridge in London that are still
owned by the paper's former proprietor, Pearson.
A spokeswoman for the newspaper said the company was
disappointed the union had not agreed to withdraw the threat of
industrial action when consultations toward a negotiated
agreement were underway.
"While we do not take lightly any discontent amongst our
employees, we must find the right balance between individual
benefits - those who voted in the ballot represent a small
minority of staff - and the sustainable financial future of the
FT, for the benefit of all," she said.
Lionel Barber, the newspaper's editor, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment on Thursday.
The salmon pink title commands strong loyalty from its
readers and has coped better than others with the shift to
online publishing. Pearson agreed to sell it to Japanese
publisher Nikkei in July for $1.3 billion.
