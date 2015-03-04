LONDON, March 4 Hikma Pharmaceuticals
has pushed Tullow Oil out of Britain's benchmark FTSE
100 equity index, following a drop in Tullow's stock
price while Hikma's shares rose.
The changes were announced by FTSE Group on Wednesday.
Getting into the FTSE 100 can often fuel further demand for
a company's shares, since funds that track the FTSE or invest in
the index can then add that stock to their portfolio.
The rankings are decided on market capitalisation. Companies
with the lowest market cap in the FTSE 100 drop into the FTSE
250 mid-cap index, and companies with the highest market
cap on the FTSE 250 get promoted into the top index.
Tullow has been hit by a slump in the oil price and concerns
that a boundary dispute between Ivory Coast and Ghana could
delay a project off the West African coast.
By contrast, in November Hikma raised its annual revenue
growth target due to strong demand for its
products.
All changes from the reshuffle will be implemented at the
close of business on March 20 and take effect from the start of
trading on March 23.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)