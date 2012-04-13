* Threat of industrial action lifted while talks continue
* Strike could hit supplies to petrol stations across
Britain
LONDON, April 13 Talks to avert a national
strike by British fuel tanker drivers will extend into next
week, industrial mediation service Acas said on Friday, lifting
the immediate threat of industrial action that could seriously
disrupt fuel supplies.
The Unite union and six fuel delivery firms have agreed to
delay a legal deadline for calling a strike until next Friday to
allow the negotiations to continue, Acas Chief Conciliator Peter
Harwood said.
"The intention is that no notice of industrial action will
be given during that period," Harwood added.
Around 2,000 fuel truckers have voted for a strike, which
Unite says could hit 90 percent of Britain's forecourts and lead
to stocks beginning to run dry within 48 hours of any action.
No dates for any action have been set and the union must
give seven days' notice for any walkout. The union had faced a
deadline of 1600 GMT on Friday to give that notice, a legal
cutoff now extended by seven days.
The two sides have been in discussions over tanker drivers'
terms and conditions since before the Easter weekend.
Drivers fearing an imminent strike rushed to buy fuel at the
end of last month after the government advised motorists to
prepare for a stoppage by the tanker drivers.
Fuel retailers condemned the government's warnings as
irresponsible and inept after panic buying led to huge queues at
petrol stations.
(Reporting by Tim Castle; Editing by Alison Williams)