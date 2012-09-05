* Office of Fair Trading launches fact-finding exercise
* Seeks views on whether pump prices fairly reflect cost
* To report its findings in January 2013
By Rosalba O'Brien and Simon Falush
LONDON, Sept 5 Britain's consumer affairs
watchdog is looking into petrol pump pricing in a sign that
authorities are becoming increasingly worried about near record
high fuel costs in a country grappling with economic recession.
The Office of Fair Trading (OFT) said on Wednesday it was
launching a "fact-finding exercise," seeking information from
industry and consumer groups on whether prices paid at the pump
were a fair reflection of underlying costs.
It also wants to know whether concerns about price
co-ordination and the structure of road fuels markets identified
by other national competition authorities are relevant to
Britain.
British governments are acutely sensitive to criticism about
high fuel prices after a wave of protests in 2000 led by lorry
drivers and farmers caused widespread disruption to supplies,
with knock-on effects for consumers, firms and public services.
Complaints have been ratcheting up recently as Britain
languishes in a double-dip economic recession.
The Sun, the best-selling newspaper owned by Rupert
Murdoch's News Corp, has been running a 'Keep it down'
campaign in relation to pump prices.
In May, it also ran an interview with then-transport
minister Justine Greening in which she said petrol companies had
to pass price cuts onto motorists or face government action.
Leading petrol retailers in Britain include BP,
ExxonMobil, and Shell, as well as supermarkets
like Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury's and
Morrisons.
"We have ... decided to take a broad based look at this
sector, to provide an opportunity for people to share their
concerns and evidence with us," said Claire Hart, director of
the OFT's Services, Infrastructure and Public Markets Group.
"This will help us determine whether claims about
competition problems are well-founded and whether any further
action is warranted."
The OFT said it would report its findings in January 2013
and then, if it believes there might be a case, it could
investigate further to see if the issue needs to be referred to
the Competition Commission, or take enforcement action such as
fines or a requirement that companies change their behaviour.
INTERNATIONAL ACTION
As well as concerns that pump prices are not reflecting
movements in the price of crude oil, complaints have surfaced
over the possible manipulation of oil price reporting itself.
Last month, the EU Commission proposed criminalising the
manipulation of commodity benchmarks like Brent crude oil
after a scandal over rigging of the Libor interbank
lending rate.
The OFT said it would also look into whether supermarket
practices, such as "loss leading" where petrol is sold at a loss
in order to attract shoppers into stores, make it hard for
independent retailers to compete.
The watchdog cited similar recent and ongoing investigations
over petrol prices in Australia, Spain and Germany.
Last month, Spain's competition body urged reforms to the
sector to reduce barriers to entry and allow the expansion of
petrol retail operators.
In April, the German cartel office started a probe into the
dominance of the oil multinationals at petrol pumps after
independent operators complained of unfair pricing strategies.
The German government has proposed a real-time database that
would monitor the purchase and selling prices of petrol and
diesel, and enable drivers to see on their satnavs which station
had the cheapest prices. The big petrol firms have criticized
the scheme, saying it would not lead to lower prices.
Lobby group FairFuelUK welcomed the OFT investigation,
saying: "We want full disclosure to make sure pump prices in
this country are fair, reasonable and, most importantly, go down
quickly when the price of crude falls."
In a sign of the price pressures facing petrol stations,
refining margins for gasoline hit their highest in four years,
while Brent crude oil prices are near all-time highs in
pound and euro terms.