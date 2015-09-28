(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, Sept 28 UK petroleum consumption is
growing at some of the fastest rates for a decade, as strong
economic growth and cheaper fuel prices spur increased use.
Consumption of petroleum products rose by 1.6 percent in the
first six months of 2015 compared with the same period a year
earlier, according to the UK Department of Energy and Climate
Change (DECC) (link.reuters.com/zud75w).
Consumption has been growing consistently since the third
quarter of 2014, coinciding with a maturing economic recovery
and a sharp drop in oil prices (link.reuters.com/wud75w).
Like most of the other advanced industrial economies,
Britain's consumption of petroleum products peaked in 2005, then
declined sharply as oil prices climbed to more than $140 per
barrel in 2008.
The recession took another big chunk out of oil consumption,
but even as the economy recovered between 2010 and 2014, demand
mostly continued to fall as high prices encouraged conservation.
In the first half of 2014, immediately before prices started
to decline, Britain was consuming 36,000 tonnes per day, almost
18 percent, less petroleum than in 2005 (link.reuters.com/cyd75w).
But between the first half of 2014 and the first half of
2015, consumption rose by more than 2,500 tonnes per day, around
1.5 percent.
Very roughly, Britain's petroleum consumption declined by
290,000 barrels per day between 2005 and 2014 and has since
recovered by about 20,000 barrels per day, using standard
conversion factors.
Britain has been experiencing a long-term shift from
gasoline to diesel for passenger cars, which complicates
comparisons for the consumption of individual fuels over time.
But in recent months, gasoline consumption has been
declining more slowly, and diesel has been growing faster, than
the previous trends, which the government attributes to cheaper
prices.
Traffic on Britain's roads has been rising at the fastest
rate since before the recession according to the Department for
Transport (link.reuters.com/fyd75w).
Deliveries of aviation turbine fuel to UK airports are also
up by around 1.4 percent compared with a year ago, reflecting an
increase in passenger numbers, DECC said on Thursday.
The number of passengers landing or flying from UK airports,
excluding those in transit, was up by 7.5 percent in the first
quarter of 2015 compared with a year earlier, according to the
UK Civil Aviation Authority.
There have also been significant increases in consumption of
naphtha, an important feedstock for the petrochemical industry,
and heating oil.
The rise in petroleum consumption over the last 12 months
has reversed only a very small part of the massive decline in
demand over the previous nine years.
But the key point is that consumption is now increasing
rather than declining, a change in trend that is also evident in
the United States.
Falling consumption in the OECD economies contributed to
excess supply in the oil market and the price crash between June
2014 and January 2015.
Stabilisation of OECD consumption, and even renewed growth,
is an essential part of the necessary rebalancing and
reconnection of supply and demand.
(Editing by William Hardy)