LONDON, March 30 British union leaders said on
Friday that fuel tanker drivers would not strike over Easter to
allow more time to focus on talks aimed at resolving a dispute
that threatens to disrupt fuel supplies.
"We will not be calling Easter strike action as we focus on
substantive talks," said Unite Assistant General Secretary Diana
Holland. "We do still retain the right to call strike action for
after Easter should those talks break down."
Fears about a strike have led to long queues at some petrol
stations and to criticism of the government's handling of the
situation.
