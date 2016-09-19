* FCA asks Aberdeen Asset Management to up minimum holding
* Comes as regulators question risk posed by funds
* May crimp shareholder payouts, M&A, capex plans
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Sept 19 Britain's fund managers face
calls to hold more emergency cash, potentially crimping their
ability to pay dividends or expand.
Banks and insurers have been set tough rules aimed at making
them less likely to go bust if markets collapse, and regulators
are now looking at the multi-trillion-pound asset management
industry.
First to feel the pinch last week was Aberdeen Asset
Management, which was asked to raise the minimum amount
of cash it holds by 140 million pounds ($184 million), after a
review by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Funds can make profits in depressed markets because they
collect annual fees on the assets they manage, but if clients
quit en masse, a manager's revenue could disappear overnight.
While most firms are cash-rich, any tightening in capital
rules adds further stress with investors uneasy over fund
charges in view of low average returns.
"If you're asked to hold more capital, then that will
constrain your opportunities elsewhere, which could include
returning capital to shareholders, looking for new acquisitions,
launching new products," said Julian Young, senior partner in
the wealth and asset management business at consultants EY.
The FCA's decision was driven by the removal of a capital
credit for the insurance Aberdeen had put in place to cover
losses and by the need for it to have more on hand for
"unquantifiable" risks.
Analysts were sanguine about the impact on Aberdeen's
full-year dividend but noted that the demand has cut the amount
of cash it holds on its balance sheet above the regulatory
minimum to only 78 million pounds.
"It may be that Aberdeen is the first to get this
approach...and it will be coming to the others, but if it is,
having spoken to a few of them, it's not something they have
been made aware of or are necessarily expecting," said Shore
Capital analyst Paul McGinnis.
The FCA declined to comment.
SELF ASSESSMENT
Each firm currently assesses its own risks and capital
requirements under the Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment
Process (ICAAP) at least yearly and regulators can check at any
time and demand a change.
"What the regulator is looking for is a much more dynamic
process," EY's Young said.
"Part of it is looking at macro risks, part of it is looking
at liquidity and part of it is being very vigilant ... those
risks could be because of geography, technology or they could be
due to product," Young said.
Investment bank Morgan Stanley said it expects investors to
focus increasingly on the amount of capital held by asset
managers and it therefore has an 'underweight' rating on
Aberdeen, among others.
Christian Edelmann, who oversees banking and wealth and
asset management at consultants Oliver Wyman, co-authored the
Morgan Stanley report. He said for many years capital had
largely unmanaged and unmonitored.
"This is mainly driven by the view that, in contrast to
banks, asset managers act on a fiduciary and not on a principal
risk-taking basis; hence capital levels vary hugely across asset
managers.
VALUATION IMPACT
Markets are now wondering who may be next.
Ashmore, which like Aberdeen has taken an asset hit
from emerging markets, declined to say if it was talking to the
FCA, but in its full-year results it increased its regulatory
capital by 5.5 million pounds to 100 million pounds and had
total cash of nearly 591 million pounds.
Schroders, Britain's biggest listed asset manager,
said its capital position was "very strong" - 687 million pounds
in regulatory capital against total capital of 2.9 billion
pounds - and the firm was not in special talks with its
regulator, the Prudential Regulation Authority, over capital.
Henderson Group, which was not required to hold a
minimum capital buffer between 2009 and April 2016, as it
digested several large takeovers, said it was expecting the FCA
to review what it should put to one side by the end of the year.
Ahead of that, it has assessed the minimum level to be 145
million pounds, under the ICAAP process, and has an extra 105
million pounds above that figure.
A Jupiter spokeswoman said it had an estimated
requirement of 39 million pounds and an indicative surplus of
103 million pounds at the half-year.
Aside from Aberdeen's reduced dividend cover, Shore
Capital's McGinnis said the issue of regulatory capital was not
a major concern as most firms had little debt and were
well-capitalised already.
($1 = 0.7598 pounds)
(Editing by Sinead Cruise and Alexander Smith)