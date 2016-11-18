* Financial Conduct Authority shines light on opaque sector
* Part of broad concerns around asset management industry
* Wants more transparency, better value for money
By Simon Jessop, Huw Jones and Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Nov 18 Consultants who advise pension
schemes how to invest may face a full-blown competition probe,
after coming under fire from Britain's financial regulator,
which said their industry was prone to conflicts of interest and
charged opaque fees.
Little known outside the pensions and insurance industries,
investment consultants play a hugely influential role advising
where trillions of pounds worth of people's savings should be
invested.
But the Financial Conduct Authority said the largely
unregulated sector is too ready to accept hospitality from asset
managers, and provides the schemes they advise with little
information on whether they get value for money for the fees
they pay.
The consultants, typically hired by companies to choose
their asset managers, have grown in power in recent years. They
offer advice to the institutions - mainly pension funds,
insurance firms and charities - which in 2015 accounted for
around 3 trillion pounds ($3.7 trillion) of the 7 trillion
pounds overseen by the UK asset management industry.
The three largest consultancies in the industry in Britain
are Aon, Willis Towers Watson and Mercer, which between them
take in 60 percent of the sector's revenues.
In interim findings published after a year-long review into
the asset management sector, the watchdog said there was a
culture of investment consultants accepting gifts and
invitations to sporting and cultural events from asset
management companies. That could influence the "ratings" they
then give to managers, it said. It did not identify individual
firms.
As well as helping clients pick which asset classes and
funds to invest in, many consultants now also offer to invest
the money themselves.
This move into so-called 'fiduciary management' can mean
consultants are in direct competition with other managers they
are hired to independently assess, a conflict of interest the
regulator has threatened to refer to the anti-trust regulator.
"We heard a persistent concern from asset managers and
institutional investors that once an investment consultant
has developed its own product offerings, it will recommend its
in-house propositions even if there are better investment
products offered elsewhere," the FCA said.
As there is no benchmarking of fiduciary management, it is
not always easy to compare one fiduciary manager's performance
with another, and pension funds often feel more comfortable with
an investment consultant they know, said Ros Altmann, an
independent pensions expert and former pensions minister.
"But it seems a clear conflict of interest," she added.
More than half of defined benefit pension funds using
fiduciary managers chose the fiduciary arm of their existing
consultant, according to a survey cited by the FCA, while 75
percent of new fiduciary mandates in 2014 were awarded without a
fully competitive tender, with investment consultants getting
the bulk of them.
Consultancy firms acknowledged that the potential existed
for conflicts of interest, but said they acted to prevent them.
"All providers and decision-makers in the market have
potential conflicts," said Tim Giles, senior partner and head of
UK investment consulting practice at Aon Hewitt, adding that the
firm took steps to manage potential conflicts.
"We have a fairly strict entertainment policy for our
research staff. In most cases we would pay our fair share of
entertainment. The researchers wouldn't do things like rugby
matches or concerts."
Willis Towers Watson said it had "long been a vocal
supporter of increased regulatory oversight of the investment
consultant industry".
"We fully support transparency, measurement and the
reporting of meaningful performance figures for fiduciary
managers," the firm said in an emailed statement, saying it
disclosed performance figures for its own fiduciary management
business.
A spokesman for Mercer said the company had not yet fully
considered the report. "However, we do remain supportive of the
FCA's aim to ensure that the asset management sector works well
and delivers value for money for customers."
REGULATION
Calling the performance and fees of fiduciary managers
"among the most opaque parts" of the industry, the FCA said
investors "cannot assess whether the advice they receive is in
their best interests".
The FCA has recommended that Britain's finance ministry
consider giving it oversight over investment consultants, whose
activities are now outside the watchdog's remit. It also
launched a consultation on Friday on whether the sector should
be referred to Britain's Competition and Markets Authority.
Weak competition, too-high fees and poor advice were all
flagged as areas for asset managers to improve, but the role of
consultants in hampering the ability of many pension schemes to
plug their often deep funding deficits got special mention.
The regulator assessed 12 consultants influencing 1.6
trillion pounds in assets.
Those offering to manage funds themselves collectively ran
58 billion pounds in funds, or 4 percent of assets under advice,
but this accounted for a much larger 41 percent of their
revenues, the FCA report said.
Pension funds and other institutional investors tended to
stick with the same consultant for years, with 91 percent of
investors not switching in the last five years, the FCA said.
Devoting 30 of the 208 pages that make up its interim report
into the asset management industry to the role of investment
consultants, the regulator said consultants, on average, failed
to pick fund managers who could outperform.
While acknowledging that the due diligence on managers
offered by consultants may reduce risk for their clients, it
said the ratings they place on external fund managers were not a
good predictor of performance.
The ratings can also act as a barrier to entry, expansion
and innovation in the asset management sector, it said, and do
not place enough emphasis on the fees charged by the manager.
($1 = 0.8056 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Maiya Keidan)