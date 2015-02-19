(Corrects typographical error in quote from statement in
paragraph four)
LONDON Feb 19 Britain's Institute of Directors
called on the financial markets regulator to seek greater
transparency in the fund management industry, including clarity
over pay, fees and stewardship.
The call came in a statement in which the business group
welcomed Thursday's news from the Financial Conduct Authority
that it was launching a review into investment and corporate
banking in the UK.
"We believe that the FCA should prioritise looking at the
fund management industry. There are many reasons to be proud of
the UK's fund management sector, but a centre piece of reform in
fund management has to be greater transparency," Oliver Parry,
the IoD's senior corporate governance adviser, said.
"Greater clarity is required about their pay, fees, trading
activity and perhaps most pertinent, their commitment to
stewardship and their voting record."
The FCA said on Thursday it also intends to open a
competition probe into the asset management sector but at a
future date.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Huw Jones)