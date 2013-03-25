By Chris Vellacott
| LONDON, March 25
LONDON, March 25 British asset managers are
using ever more complex charging structures to squeeze higher
fees from clients without their knowing, Britain's new financial
watchdog said on Monday, outlining a new probe into practices.
In a business plan published on Monday in advance of the
Financial Conduct Authority's formal launch on April 1, the
regulator said 'hidden' charges in the asset management sector
have risen.
"Initial evidence suggests that fund fees are high in the UK
compared to comparable markets and charging structures do not
promote informed consumer choice," the regulator said.
It said the practice of managers keeping a cut of fund
outperformance had become more common while charging structures
had become more complex, making it more difficult for consumers
to compare pricing with rivals.
It plans to "highlight the behaviours and practices of asset
management firms in relation to charging structures that harm
consumers", the FCA said.
The new body will replace the Financial Services Authority,
as Britain's government ends a policy of "light-touch"
supervision that failed to avert the 2007-09 financial
crisis.
According to Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company that tracks
the funds industry, investors in an actively managed fund in the
UK will typically pay around 1.7 percent per year in fees.
Investors in Europe can pay more, up to around 2 percent,
though an investor in Germany will pay less, around 1.5 percent
per year, while in the United States annual charges are likely
to be as low as 1.3 percent, according to Lipper.
Fund managers have found themselves under mounting scrutiny
in recent months as the public and regulatory backlash since the
2008 financial crisis spreads beyond the banking industry.
European lawmakers are seeking tighter control of fund
managers' pay while UK regulators have already moved to scrap
commission-based selling of financial products.