By Sinead Cruise and Simon Jessop

LONDON, Aug 17 Fund managers keen to attract more cash from Britain's "can't save, won't save" Millennials are experimenting with more consumer-friendly business models, in moves that could transform the industry's image of overcharging for mediocre performance.

Money managers have faced stinging criticism in recent months for complicated and expensive fee structures, that critics say create a disincentive to saving for those starting jobs since the turn of the century.

But some firms are revamping how they market and charge for services, aiming to restore investor confidence and capture more business from cost-conscious younger savers.

"The biggest thing Millennials worry about is trust," said Nick Hungerford, chief executive at online investment manager Nutmeg, which has urged investors to challenge fund managers on costs after identifying as many as 20 different fees money managers commonly charge their clients.

"They don't want to go and see a financial advisor because they don't trust them; they don't want to go to their bank because they don't trust them; they have to find a system they can trust."

The "no win, no fee" approach, whereby investors only pay when managers generate returns above a pre-set benchmark, is in contrast to the traditional structure, comprising initial investment costs and annual management charges, which can also include separate fees for commission and dealing costs.

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed it will begin a long-planned study of the multi-trillion-pound asset management sector later this year, with a special focus on fees.

"Where fees and charges are not transparent or linked to the costs incurred, it may be difficult for clients to assess whether they are getting value for money," the FCA said in July.

REAL NUMBERS

Some in the sector have already tried to simplify matters.

Nutmeg for instance charges clients between 0.3 and 1 percent of their assets a year as a management fee and says it has no additional fees.

Still, some investors still find it tough to judge value for money.

"We still have a job to explain fees," Hungerford said. "We put everything in real numbers, which makes it easier, but they're like, 'wow, you're charging me 200 pounds'," he added.

For the fund sector, a shift away from so-called basis-point payment, calculated on the size of funds under management, would be a dramatic change. No wonder many are resistant to the idea.

Some industry participants said the model makes it too difficult for funds to track their own revenues, while others fear investors could be tempted to abandon poorly performing funds at a maximum point of pain, rather than reap returns over a five-year investment horizon.

Others said the concept encouraged reckless investment.

"I don't like performance fees for traditional equity funds, I never have. We wouldn't run a fund with a performance fee any differently from a fund structured without one, and if we did, then we wouldn't be performing our fiduciary duties," said Andrew Parry, head of equities at Hermes Investment Management.

"The saving on the management fee compared to what you could lose if the manager is incentivised to take undue risk is negligible."

TRADITIONAL STRUCTURE

A rapid wholesale move to no win, no fee models looks unlikely, even though some established fund houses more used to traditional pricing structures are examining ways to modernise product lines. And there is some evidence that fund managers are responding to growing pressure to tweak or trim fund fees.

The 2015 Performance Intelligence survey by consultants Casey, Quirk & Associates and McLagan surveyed 110 investment managers globally and showed assets under management rose by 10.5 percent to an estimated $67 trillion in 2014, but revenue only grew 6.3 percent to an estimated $319 billion because aggregate average fees dipped 2 basis points to 48 bps.

Others looking to tap consumer distaste on fees include Orbis Investment Management, which, like Nutmeg, uses the internet to keep its fees low.

Through its Orbis Access platform, investors only get billed if their fund outperforms. There are no entry or exit fees, commissions or account charges, it says on its website.

"The core principle is that we think we should only get paid if and when we add value," Orbis Access Director Dan Brocklebank told Reuters.

Under Orbis Access's performance-sharing model, 50 percent of the fund's outperformance is paid into a reserve from which the company takes its fee. But if the fund underperforms the benchmark, refunds are issued to investors at the same 50 percent rate from the reserve.

Tony Yousefian at fund selector Fund Calibre said he had become more and more convinced of the merits of choosing a manager paid purely on performance.

Yousefian told a conference: "The danger with basis-points remuneration is that the manager becomes far more interested in going out with the marketing team... to market his product, and could possible lose focus on the job at hand." (Editing by David Holmes)