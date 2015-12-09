LONDON Dec 9 Factory farming could pose the
next big risk for investors, following on the heels of car
emissions test cheating, oil spills and bribery fines, a report
by a group of investors suggests.
Corporate performance on so-called environmental, social and
governance-related issues has grabbed headlines again this year,
not least that of VW, whose shares slid after the
German firm admitted to rigging the emissions tests of some of
its cars.
A study by the Farm Animal Investment Risk and Return
network (FAIRR), released on Wednesday, said animal factory had
at least 28 distinct ESG risks, many of which were currently
poorly understood or hidden from investors.
Among the risks were food safety scandals and environmental
fines, which could impact the financial performance of companies
across the food value chain, including large agri-business, food
retailers and restaurants.
"The magnitude of risks generated by animal factory farming
is set to increase through rising capital costs, the shifting
gravity of production to developing countries with less robust
regulation, the impacts of climate change and increasing social
concerns over animal welfare and sustainability," the report
said.
FAIRR was set up by Jeremy Coller, founder of private equity
firm Coller Capital and signatories including Aviva Investors
and Boston Common Asset Management, all of whom agree to reflect
animal welfare in their investment process.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Susan Fenton)