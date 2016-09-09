LONDON, Sept 9 Fund manager Hermes Investment
Management said on Friday it had launched a direct lending
strategy to invest in the debt of small and medium-sized
businesses, in partnership with Royal Bank of Scotland.
The firm, which manages 26 billion pounds ($34.62 billion),
said the Hermes Direct Lending Strategy already had an initial
commitment from an institutional investor, and it aimed to
launch a fund later in the year.
Hermes said the strategy would provide access to stable,
low-correlated returns offered by predominantly senior secured
company loans, primarily in Britain but also in mainland Europe.
The UK senior secured transactions will be originated
through partnership with RBS, it said, while private equity and
other contacts would help source deals from across the region.
"UK senior loans have generated stable returns in the last
eight years, despite the financial crisis, with those extended
to mid-market companies offering about 55 basis points more
yield than larger loans in recent years," Patrick Marshall, head
of private debt and collateralised loan obligations at Hermes,
said.
($1 = 0.7510 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)