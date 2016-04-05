LONDON, April 5 British fund trade body the Investment Association said on Tuesday it had appointed Chris Cummings, founder of influential financial services lobby group TheCityUK, as chief executive.

Cummings will move from his role as chief executive of TheCityUK by the end of the third quarter, the IA said in a statement. He replaces Guy Sears, who has been interim CEO since the departure of Daniel Godfrey in October 2015.

"The UK's asset management industry has the opportunity to adopt a greater role in society, generating wealth and lifelong financial well-being for millions of people and providing stable long-term financing to help British businesses to grow," Cummings said in the statement. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)