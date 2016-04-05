LONDON, April 5 British fund trade body the
Investment Association said on Tuesday it had appointed Chris
Cummings, founder of influential financial services lobby group
TheCityUK, as chief executive.
Cummings will move from his role as chief executive of
TheCityUK by the end of the third quarter, the IA said in a
statement. He replaces Guy Sears, who has been interim CEO since
the departure of Daniel Godfrey in October 2015.
"The UK's asset management industry has the opportunity to
adopt a greater role in society, generating wealth and lifelong
financial well-being for millions of people and providing stable
long-term financing to help British businesses to grow,"
Cummings said in the statement.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)