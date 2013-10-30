LONDON Oct 30 Britain will cut the time it
takes to authorise investment funds to help compete with rival
financial centres in Ireland and Luxembourg, Clive Adamson,
director of supervision at the Financial Conduct Authority
(FCA), said on Wednesday.
Mindful of the tax revenues Europe's biggest financial
sector generates, regulators have softened their tone over the
past few weeks.
Bank of England governor Mark Carney struck a gentler note
on banks than predecessor Mervyn King last Thursday, saying his
approach was that the City of London was "open for business".
From April the approval period in Britain for European Union
regulated mutual funds, known as UCITS, will be cut from to two
months from six, with a further cut of a month in 2015, Adamson
said. The FCA also aims to indicate its decision on UCITS within
six weeks for 90 percent of applications, he said.
Non-UCITS, such as unit trusts, approval times will be cut
to three from six next April, and by a further month in 2015.
"They (Ireland and Luxembourg) have been faster than our
current system. We don't want the UK to be disadvantaged in
terms of approval times. I'm trying to make London more
attractive," he told reporters.
"We are not lowering our standards, we are just applying
more resources," Adamson said.