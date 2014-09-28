LONDON, Sept 29 The UK fund management industry
looked after a record 6.2 trillion pounds ($10 trillion) at the
end of 2013, 50 percent more than its pre-financial crisis peak,
a report by a prominent financial services lobby group said on
Monday.
In its annual report, designed in part to promote the UK
financial sector, TheCityUK said the British asset management
sector and the financial industry as a whole remained important
to the domestic economy and attractive internationally.
"The UK is one of the leading international centres for fund
management and by far the largest European centre. The fund
management sector is also one that consistently generates a
significant trade surplus for the UK economy," said Chris
Cummings, TheCityUK's chief executive.
Citing data from sources including the Investment Management
Association and the British Venture Capital Association as well
as its own estimates, it said the sector's assets grew 14
percent in 2013 on the previous year, due both to inflows of new
funds and strong investment returns.
And after adding a further 5 percent in the first half of
2014, assets were on course for yearly growth of 9 percent.
More than a third of the 2013 total, or around 2.2 trillion
pounds, came from foreign investors, the report said.
Around 4 trillion pounds of funds under management came from
institutional clients, with retail clients generating a further
1 trillion and the rest made up of private-client funds and
"alternative" funds such as hedge funds, it said.
The UK accounted for 8.4 percent of the world's $146
trillion in fund management assets, the report said, behind the
U.S. market, which holds nearly half the global total.
($1 = 0.6129 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by David Holmes)