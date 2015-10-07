LONDON Oct 7 The chief executive of the Investment Association, Daniel Godfrey, is to step down with immediate effect, the UK fund industry trade body said in a statement on Wednesday.

He will be replaced by Guy Sears, currently Director, Risk, Compliance and Legal, on an interim basis, the group said, adding a search for a permanent replacement was underway.

The group, whose members collectively manage more than 5.5 trillion pounds ($8.42 trillion) in assets, gave no reason for his departure and a spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.6534 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Simon Jessop)