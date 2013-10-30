LONDON Oct 30 Britain's financial regulator
plans to crack down on the 5.2 trillion pound ($8.4 trillion)
fund management sector for unfairly making customers pay too
many of its costs, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Fund managers pay banks and brokers annual fees as well as
commission to cover trading fees and research to help work out
investment strategies, passing this on to their own customers.
Customers - institutional and retail investors - have long
complained about charges and the funds, already sensing a change
in mood among regulators, have been trying to head off
intervention by developing industry-based solutions.
A specific concern is that some asset managers stretch the
definition of research and use client commissions to cover
non-eligible costs and services, Martin Wheatley, chief
executive of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), told the
watchdog's annual asset management conference.
He cited funds' payments to brokers for arranging meetings
with top company managers being passed on to customers.
"We estimate that anything up to 500 million pounds of
dealing commission was spent in 2012 to facilitate corporate
access," Wheatley said.
"As an example, last year we discovered a firm that was
rewarding brokers predominantly based on the corporate access
they provided. This averaged out to each individual investment
manager paying over 100,000 pounds just to gain access to the
management of companies they wanted to invest in."
Wheatley will consult with asset managers from November to
see what changes are needed to rules on research that have been
in place since 2006, or just before the 2007-2009 financial
crisis put emphasis on transparency in financial services.
"Are we internationally competitive? Are charges and fees
transparent? Are there inherent conflicts within the
system? Today we start a debate," he said.
"The system is not quite working the way it was originally
designed. We need to look again, we need wider reform to
adddress the flaws that cannot be addressed by incremental
improvements to the existing rules."
Mutual funds are regulated under European Union rules and
Wheatley said he would include policymakers from the bloc in the
consultation.
The review be accompanied by a separate look of conflicts of
interest generally in the asset management sector.
Daniel Godfrey, chief executive of the Investment Management
Association, a trade body, said it will publish its own review
early in 2014.
Policymakers across the EU want people to save more for
their retirement and keeping fees competitive enough is seen as
a vital part of that.