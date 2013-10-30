* Watchdog's CEO says system not working as designed to
* Brokers worry about future income
* Lawyers expect new rules on corporate access payments in
Nov.
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Oct 30 Britain's financial regulator
plans to crack down on the 5.2 trillion pound ($8.4 trillion)
fund management sector for unfairly making customers pay too
many of its costs, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Asset managers pay brokers commission to cover trading fees
and for research to help work out investment strategies, and are
allowed to pass the cost on to their own customers, who also pay
an investment fund an annual management fee.
Customers - institutional and retail investors - have long
complained about high charges and the funds, already sensing a
change in mood among regulators, have been trying to head off
intervention by developing industry-based solutions.
A specific concern is that some asset managers stretch the
definition of research and use client commissions to cover
non-eligible costs and services, Martin Wheatley, chief
executive of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), told the
watchdog's annual asset management conference.
Wheatley give two examples of practices he wants to stop.
"Examples of this poor practice include firms allocating
significant sums of their Bloomberg and Reuters subscriptions,
not all of which could be justified as viable research," he
said.
He also cited funds' payments to brokers for arranging
meetings with top company managers being passed on to customers.
"We estimate that anything up to 500 million pounds of
dealing commission was spent in 2012 to facilitate corporate
access," Wheatley said.
"As an example, last year we discovered a firm that was
rewarding brokers predominantly based on the corporate access
they provided. This averaged out to each individual investment
manager paying over 100,000 pounds just to gain access to the
management of companies they wanted to invest in."
COMPLICATED
One senior manager at a UK-based stockbroker said that
because of pressures on costs, reform was likely to mean a
reduction in payments to the broking industry as a whole.
He also said on condition of anonymity that ill-thought-out
action may prompt brokers to focus mainly on funds based outside
Britain as they would pay more.
Matt Huggett, a partner at law firm Allen & Overy, said the
FCA should not take an isolated position on a complicated issue
as it could create problems for UK asset managers and brokers.
And Nicola Higgs, a financial regulation lawyer at Ashurst,
said that lawyers were expecting new rules on corporate access
in November.
"We are already seeing many firms implement new processes to
address the FCA's concerns on the way corporate access is
provided to managers," she noted.
Wheatley will consult with asset managers from November to
see what changes are needed to rules on research that have been
in place since 2006, or just before the 2007-2009 financial
crisis put emphasis on transparency in financial services.
"The system is not quite working the way it was originally
designed. We need to look again, we need wider reform to
adddress the flaws that cannot be addressed by incremental
improvements to the existing rules," Wheatley said.
Mutual funds are regulated under European Union rules and
Wheatley said he would include policymakers from the bloc in the
consultation in order to have a pan-EU approach.
The review be accompanied by a separate look of conflicts of
interest generally in the asset management sector.
Daniel Godfrey, chief executive of the Investment Management
Association, a trade body, said it will publish its own review
early in 2014.
Policymakers across the EU want people to save more for
their retirement and keeping fees competitive enough is seen as
a vital part of that.