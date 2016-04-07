LONDON, April 7 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has found that some asset managers are not sticking to their publicly stated investment strategies and had inadequate governance, the markets regulator said on Thursday.

The FCA was reporting findings of a thematic review it started last year to assess if UK investment funds are being operated in line with investors' expectations.

"While most funds in the sample are investing in line with their stated strategy, the FCA did find examples of unclear product descriptions and inadequate governance or oversight," it said.

All fund management firms should consider the paper's findings and review their arrangements, it said.

Megan Butler, the FCA's director of supervision for investment, said firms were generally managing funds as they said they would.

"However, the industry needs to consider how it communicates when funds are linked to financial benchmarks," Butler said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)