* Governments fear management fees eating into savings
* UK asset managements earn $20 billion in fees annually
* Watchdog says will not research market infrastructure
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Feb 19 Britain's financial watchdog
expects to launch a competition probe into the country's 5.4
trillion pound ($8.3 trillion) asset management industry to see
whether customers are being overcharged.
The Financial Conduct Authority flagged its intention on
Thursday after announcing it was going ahead with a similar
probe into investment and corporate banking services following a
broad market review.
Despite many competing asset management firms and low
barriers to entry into the industry, average profitability is
high in the sector which earns 13 billion pounds ($20 billion)
in fees annually.
As governments want consumers to save more for their
pensions, they have been increasingly looking into fees charged
by management funds which, in some cases have been seen to
swallow a chunk of investment gains.
"Where fees and charges are not transparent or linked to the
costs incurred, it may be difficult for clients to assess
whether they are getting value for money," the FCA said.
A basis point of cost savings would be worth about 540
million pounds a year for customers and requiring extra
disclosures may not be enough, it added.
The watchdog said "closet tracking" funds, or funds that say
they are actively managed but effectively mimic a benchmark
stock index, could indicate a "misalignment" between asset
managers and their customers.
Actively managed funds charge higher fees than funds that
openly track an index.
FCA also found that competition may not be working
effectively in third party services such as safekeeping of
assets or custody.
"We consider that the wholesale purchase of asset
management, and related services, would be a suitable candidate
for a market study," it said.
The study would come once the FCA can assess to what extent
identified competition issues are resolved by pending European
Union rule changes.
Meanwhile, the watchdog announced on Thursday it won't
conduct a competition probe into market infrastructure, the
third sector that was part of its sweeping review of markets
last year, as new EU rules known as MiFID II would tackle most
of the issues raised by the review.
FCA also said it would not continue researching the
potential for data providers to exploit their market power, or
the effect of high pay within the financial sector.
The Institute of Directors urged the FCA to push ahead with
a competition probe into fund management as a priority, saying
greater clarity is required about fund managers' pay, fees, and
voting records on pay deals for executives at companies whose
shares they hold.
$1 = 0.6476 pounds)
($1 = 0.6473 pounds)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Jon Boyle and Liisa
Tuhkanen)