LONDON May 8 Investment managers will be barred
in Britain from using customer money to arrange interviews with
top executives of companies they may invest in, the Financial
Conduct Authority said on Thursday.
The FCA said stricter rules on how managers spend the 3
billion pounds ($5 billion) a year in commission they pay
brokers will come in on June 2.
Managers can continue to use commission, which is passed on
to customers, to pay for costs related to executing trades or
for research into stock picks.
However, some managers were also using commission to cover
payments for "corporate access." That meant it included a fee
for the broker to arrange meetings with the chief executives of
companies the managers might want to invest in. The practice
will now be banned.
The watchdog has estimated that anything up to 500 million
pounds of dealing commission was spent in 2012 to arrange such
meetings. The new rules emphasise that costs for research can
only be passed on to customers if they lead to a "meaningful
conclusion".
"Investors should be confident that dealing commission is
only used to buy execution or research services that deliver
real value," FCA Chief Executive Martin Wheatley said in a
statement.
"These changes offer firms a real opportunity to show they
put their clients first and strengthen the industry's reputation
for transparency," Wheatley said.
