* Sanford DeLand UK Buffettology fund up 25.3 pct this year
* Aims to emulate investment style of 'Sage of Omaha'
Buffett
* Favoured stocks include Dominos, Bioventix, Hargreaves
Lansdown
By Alasdair Pal
LONDON, Dec 23 Forget the financial fortress of
London, anyone looking for Britain's best stock-picker this year
should have hopped on a train north to Manchester.
Based out of a nondescript office block in a city more
famous for football and factories than finance, Keith
Ashworth-Lord's 28-million-pound ($42 million) fund is tiny
compared with many peers in Britain's 6.6-trillion-pound
investment industry.
As suggested by the name of his fund - Sanford DeLand UK
Buffettology - Ashworth-Lord seeks to emulate the investment
style of Warren Buffett, the world-famous U.S. investor known as
the Sage of Omaha.
His returns of 25.3 percent to Dec. 22 far outstrip a 6
percent fall in the blue-chip FTSE 100, according to
industry data firm Financial Express.
That is about two percentage points ahead of the next
best-performing fund, according to the data that covers the 262
funds in the industry's "UK All Companies" sector, comprising
those that invest at least 80 percent of their assets in British
shares.
Ashworth-Lord's returns also top the performance of
Buffett's own Berkshire Hathaway investment vehicle,
which is down 11.7 percent in the same period.
The trademarked "Buffettology" method - laid down in a
series of books - is not backed by Buffett himself. It was
formulated by his former daughter-in-law, Mary, and David
Clarke, a member of the Buffettologists - a group of early
Berkshire Hathaway shareholders who studied his strategy.
Ashworth-Lord's fascination with the famed U.S. investor
stretches back to the mid 1990s, when he made several trips to
the Berkshire Hathaway annual conference in Omaha, Nebraska - on
one occasion being granted a private audience with the man
himself after being mistaken for a journalist.
"I was fishing around for an investment view, and landed on
the teachings of Buffett and (Berkshire Hathaway colleague)
Charlie Munger, and their disciples the Buffettologists," said
Ashworth-Lord, who is in his 50s.
"Me and my business partner at the time went off on the
Buffettology train tracks like a pair of zealots."
He launched his fund in 2011, after receiving a call from
Clarke, who was looking for a fund to license the Buffettology
trademark to.
"I didn't need persuading - it's a very competitive market
and it gives the fund its point of difference," said
Ashworth-Lord, an astrophysics graduate who has spent most of
the last 30 years working in the corporate investment industry.
'ECONOMIC MOATS'
Buffett's decision to run Berkshire Hathaway from the U.S.
Midwestern city of Omaha is reflected in Ashworth-Lord's
decision to avoid London as a base for his fund.
"I have always preferred to work away from the rumour mill.
It gives me the freedom to think," said the fund manager, who
has lived in Manchester for most his life.
While Ashworth-Lord is far from the first person to try and
emulate Buffett - fellow UK managers Nick Train of Lindsell
Train and Fundsmith's Terry Smith are both fans - he is the only
one in Europe to use the Buffettology name to help market a
fund.
The Buffettology method, based on the teachings and
investment advice of the U.S. investor, broadly involves buying
into companies with strong market positions, growth potential,
management teams and cash generation.
Eschewing the large team of analysts favoured by bigger
funds, Ashworth-Lord is a one-man team running a portfolio of
around 25 stocks. All, he says, have "economic moats" - a term
used by Buffett to refer to firms with unassailable advantages,
through intellectual property, branding or employees' unique
skills.
Current holdings include pharmaceutical company Bioventix
, takeaway pizza firm Domino's and wargaming
miniatures maker Games Workshop. Another favoured stock
is investment firm Hargreaves Lansdown - somewhat
ironic given Sanford DeLand does not make the firm's influential
'buy' list of preferred fund investments.
Given it is several hundred times smaller than the biggest
UK equity fund - the 4.2 billion pounds AXA Framlington Select
Opps fund - Sanford DeLand's fees are higher than many peers, at
1.38 percent of assets a year, compared with 0.55 percent for
rival Train's UK Equity fund.
But staying small allows it to invest in companies with
smaller market values, according to Ashworth-Lord who believes
such stocks have the best potential for long-term growth.
Given that, his aspirations next year for Sanford DeLand,
which he named after two towns he drove past while on holiday in
Florida, are rather modest.
"It would be nice to hire one or two people, but I don't
think it will ever end up being a mega-fund."
($1 = 0.6726 pounds)
