* To hit 'several thousand' managers in partnerships
* Focus on managers paid using carried interest
* Will not impact managers classed as employees
By Simon Jessop and Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, July 8 Partners in private equity and
other alternative investment funds based in Britain face giving
up a bigger slice of their performance fee to the government in
tax after changes announced on Wednesday.
Finance minister George Osborne said they would have to pay
full capital gains tax on carried interest as part of a series
of measures to tackle tax avoidance.
The current rate a person pays can vary, depending on their
tax planning, but for some it can be under 10 percent, a
government source said, compared with the headline capital gains
tax rates of 18 percent and 28 percent.
Carried interest is a share of the profits of an investment
or investment fund and is particularly important to private
equity managers and others in a partnership, whose share of
profits builds up over several years before being paid.
The new measure will not impact fund managers who are
classed as employees in the fund, who normally pay tax on their
performance fee linked to their income tax band. The new rule is
set to come into force on all carried interest arising on or
after July 8, whenever the arrangements were entered into.
"It's clearly a very relevant change for the asset
management industry, particularly those investing into
alternatives such as PE (private equity), real estate and hedge
funds - it's a material part of their pay," said Gavin Bullock,
partner at Deloitte.
Revenues from the tax are forecast to be nil in 2015-2016,
265 million pounds ($407 million) in 2016/17 and 375 million
pounds in 2017-2018, the government said, and would likely
impact "at most" several thousand people.
"In general, it's the key economics for a private equity
manager, not their base pay" said Russell Morgan, a partner in
the financial services unit at consultants EY. "It's all about
the carry, which builds up over a number of years."
Morgan said it was too early to assess the impact on the
industry, although some funds or fund managers may decide to
relocate to somewhere like the United States, which has a
capital gains tax rate of 20 percent.
($1 = 0.6507 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Keith Weir)