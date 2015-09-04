LONDON, Sept 4 Britain has awarded a contract to
manage a secure training centre for young offenders to G4S
, in a sign the outsourcing firm may be winning back the
confidence of a key customer after a series of scandals.
The five-year contract, announced on Friday, will see the
British firm operate the Medway centre in Kent, southeast
England, on behalf of the Youth Justice Board for England and
Wales from next year. Financial terms were not disclosed.
G4S, whose reputation was damaged by a failure to deliver
security at the London 2012 Olympics and by overcharging in a
contract to tag criminals the following year, is undergoing a
restructuring of its business.
The company, which runs services ranging from moving cash to
protecting ships, also manages another training centre near
Milton Keynes, central England, and under the bidding agreement
was not permitted to bid for the third centre in the estate.
Under the agreement, the company will also fund an extension
to Medway's vocational training centre to strengthen education
provision.
The current G4S contract to manage the third centre will be
extended for five months until May 2016, when it will be handed
over to new management.
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Mark Potter)