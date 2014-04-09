LONDON, April 9 British security group G4S
will again be considered for new government contracts
after ministers said on Wednesday they accepted the firm's
corporate overhaul following a series of damaging failures.
Last month G4S, the world's biggest security group, agreed
to repay 108.9 million pounds to the government after
overcharging it on a contract to tag criminals, a high profile
scandal that followed a disastrous 2012 when it failed to
provide enough guards for the London Olympics.
The mistakes have forced G4S to overhaul its management,
bringing in 28 new senior roles, and embark on a restructuring
and investment programme to revive its fortunes and win back the
government's trust.
