* Bad boy of British politics returns to parliament
* Demands Britain pull troops out of Afghanistan
* Galloway's return sends shivers through Labour party
By Matt Falloon
LONDON, April 18 A pariah to Britain's
mainstream politicians, a maverick with a silver tongue and a
stranger to self-doubt, "Gorgeous George" Galloway is back at
Westminster, relishing a remarkable electoral comeback and, as
ever, waging war on war.
Last month, he stunned the Labour party that expelled him
for opposing its Iraq war with an election victory in one of its
inner-city strongholds. Now, after two years out of parliament,
when it seemed he might best be remembered for an embarrassing
moment in a catsuit on reality TV, he was back in the House of
Commons demanding another prime minister end another conflict.
"This bloody morgue of Afghanistan!" the veteran left-winger
thundered on Wednesday in his rolling Scots brogue at David
Cameron.
The premier's respectful nod in return to the oratory of the
new member for Bradford West spoke of an awareness of Galloway's
knack for voicing popular sentiment, notably among Muslim
voters. And he can afford to welcome Galloway's return, knowing
the lone MP for the fringe-left Respect party poses a greater
threat to Labour leader Ed Miliband than to his Conservatives.
Many had assumed British politics no longer held a berth for
the 57-year-old Galloway, who previously sat in parliament for
23 controversy-filled years and who made a particular name for
savaging George W. Bush and Tony Blair. He called them "wolves"
for attacking Iraq, only to later apologise - to the wolves.
The four-times married Galloway, a sharp dresser whose
appeal to women earned him the nickname "Gorgeous George" when
he was a young and pushy charity organiser in the 1980s, was
thrown out of Blair's Labour party in 2003 for opposing the Iraq
war. After taking a London seat for Respect in 2005, he had
failed to get into parliament at the 2010 general election.
Few saw a way back for man who was cleared of accusations of
impropriety over his fund-raising, notably a charge of taking
money diverted by Saddam Hussein from Iraq's U.N. oil-for-food
programme - he sued for libel and won - but was suspended by
parliament briefly in 2007 for other infringements of its rules.
Yet little has been predictable about Galloway's career: one
year, he was laying into U.S. senators who questioned him about
his meetings with Saddam - unlike U.S. official Donald Rumsfeld,
he hadn't met the dictator "to sell him guns" - and the next he
was prancing in a leotard on a celebrity television show,
lapping milk from an actress's hand and pretending to be a cat.
MUSLIM ANGER
Now Galloway is back. He has a makeshift office in the
Westminster legislature's busiest canteen and prowls the halls
of the mother of all parliaments after a landslide by-election
victory that saw him seize control of one of Labour's safest
seats - a victory all the sweeter for him as pollsters failed to
predict it until the moment his 56-percent result was announced.
His re-emergence, winning twice as many votes as the Muslim
Labour candidate whom the Scottish teetotaler derided as "never
out of the pub", sent shivers through Labour. Many feared that
defeat in working-class Bradford was the clearest sign yet that
new leader Miliband cannot return his party to power in 2015.
It also underlined the anger of British Muslims against an
interventionist foreign policy under both Labour and now
Cameron's Conservatives and a growing desire among all Britons
for an end to their army's stuttering Afghan venture.
"As I was saying, Mr. Speaker," Galloway bellowed from the
backbenches, his voice booming across the wood-panelled walls of
the lower house at British politics' most popular weekly
set-piece debate - Prime Minister's Questions.
"Will the prime minister reconsider his current planning of
our withdrawal from this morgue, this bloody morgue of
Afghanistan?"
He accused the mainstream parties, including Cameron's
Liberal Democrat coalition partners, of deliberately misleading
the public over the progress made in a decade in Afghanistan:
"There is an iron-clad consensus across the three front
benches about what they now call a 'mission' but, given the
amount of blood on the ground and the rapidly deteriorating
military situation, most of us call a war in Afghanistan."
Cameron's cautious, straight response - he often enjoys
lampooning other loose cannons, including on his own benches -
was a tribute to how seriously Galloway, and what commentators
have called his "gift of the Glasgow gab", are taken.
"Let me congratulate the honourable gentleman on his
stunning by-election victory and his return to this House of
Commons and I know he always speaks with great power and great
force," the prime minister said. "But on this issue, I have to
say, I profoundly disagree with him.
"I would urge him not to play to the gallery on this issue,
but to speak for the work our forces are doing to make
Afghanistan a safer country."
AWKWARD SQUAD
Born in what he called a "slum" in the port city of Dundee,
Galloway joined Labour at just 13 and quickly sped up the ranks
of a long-serving 'awkward squad' of hardline socialists
disgusted with the party's liberal modernisers - a prefigurement
of his terminal falling out with "Tony Blair's lie machine".
He courted controversy with outspoken criticism of Israel,
defending the Palestinian cause and Iran, for whose Press TV he
now presents "The Real Deal" - "Shooting from the lip ... News
and views that you can not find in the corporate media".
As Saddam battled international sanctions, he found an ally
in Galloway, who met him in Iraq in 1994 and declared: "Sir, I
salute your courage, your strength, your indefatigability." That
earned him the ironic soubriquet "the member for Baghdad North".
After Saddam's fall, Galloway insisted he had had no doubt
the man was a "bestial dictator", but that sanctions and war had
not been the way to remove him.
A televised bravura performance in 2005 in front of a U.S.
Senate committee investigating abuses of the oil-for-food
programme won him the admiration of many British Muslims
disenchanted with the West's "war on terror".
Having called the committee chairman a "lickspittle of
George W. Bush", Galloway eschewed the deference to which the
senators were accustomed and lambasted the "pack of lies" on
which, he said, the United States had based its war in Iraq.
Twice married to Arab women, the Roman Catholic-born
Galloway has become a champion of the interests of Britain's
fast-growing Muslim population - currently estimated at around 4
percent - and used that to devastating effect in Bradford.
Never one to under-estimate himself, he compared his victory
on March 29 to the Arab uprisings of the past year:
"This, the most sensational result in British by-election
history, bar none, represents the Bradford Spring," he said.
"This is an uprising amongst thousands of people ... who
have demonstrated in this mammoth majority, this mammoth vote, a
total rejection of the major parties on the British political
scene."
(Reporting by Matt Falloon, Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and
Alastair Macdonald)