(Adds comment from Ladbrokes)
By Keith Weir
LONDON, March 20 Ladbrokes urged the
British government on Thursday to rethink plans to increase the
rate of tax levied on its profits from high stakes gambling
machines that will cost UK bookmakers around 75 million pounds
($125 million) a year.
The rate will rise to 25 percent from 20 percent in a year's
time, Finance Minister George Osborne said in his budget
statement on Wednesday, responding to the spread of fixed-odds
betting terminals in betting shops that critics say are highly
addictive.
The surprise rise in tax on the gambling machines, that now
account for a large part of total revenues generated in their
shops, has hit shares in bookmakers hard.
"We will be pressing for an urgent review of a tax that
seems to be based on the commercial success of a product not on
any strategy or basic taxation principles of equity between
competing sectors," said Ladbrokes spokesman Ciaran O'Brien.
Market leader William Hill said on Thursday the tax
hike would cost it 22 million pounds ($37 million) a year,
raising its initial estimate of the impact from 16 million.
The increase is expected to cost Ladbrokes around 20 million
pounds a year and have more of an effect on its bottom line as
it remains more reliant on its betting shop chain than William
Hill which has expanded its online business.
Shares in Ladbrokes fell a further 4.5 percent on Thursday
to 134.1p while William Hill lost 1.4 percent to 346.6p.
Bookmakers are frustrated that the government cut taxes on
bingo in the budget while punishing them. They already face an
additional 300 million-pound bill from a new tax on online
gambling that is due to take effect in December.
The budget announcement led to a number of analysts'
downgrades in the sector.
"Ladbrokes is most affected given the dominance of UK retail
in its business mix. We see a dividend cut as unavoidable at
this point and we reiterate our 'Sell' recommendation," said
James Ainley of Citi in a research note.
Gamblers can spend up to 300 pounds ($500) a minute on the
fixed odds terminals, more than 33,000 of which have been
installed in shops around the country over the past decade.
Bookmakers recently introduced warnings to try to prevent
players from running up rapid losses but say there is no
evidence to support claims that the machines are leading to an
increase in problem gambling.
($1 = 0.6014 pounds)
(Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Kate Holton, Greg Mahlich)