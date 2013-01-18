LONDON Jan 18 Gas production at the Britannia gas field in the North Sea has been shut down since Jan. 16 following an unplanned outage, the operators said on Friday.

"An incident took place on the Britannia platform at approximately 2100 hours on Wednesday 16 January (...) The platform was shut down following the incident as a precaution," operators Chevron and ConocoPhillips said in a statement.

Nobody was injured and no hydrocarbons were released during the incident when 158 people were on the platform, the operators said.

They did not clarify what the incident was and added that investigations were ongoing.

The field usually produces between 6.5 million and 6.8 million cubic metres of gas per day and also produces condensate that is delivered through the Forties pipeline.

Gas is pumped through the Scottish Area Gas Evacuation (SAGE) facility to St. Fergus in Scotland.

The platform is located around 210 kilometres north east of Aberdeen in Scotland.