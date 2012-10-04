* Output to peak at 100 mscf/d in 2013
* 430 bscf estimated in place at gas field
LONDON Oct 4 Britain's gas production is set
for a three percent boost next year from current levels after
BP's Devenick North Sea gas field started production on
Thursday, Energy Minister John Hayes said.
Output from the field will peak at up to 100 million
standard cubic feet per day (mscf/d) in 2013 and production is
expected until 2025, BP said.
"When the Devenick project comes on full stream it will add
an extra three percent to current UK gas production, enough to
supply the equivalent of more than half a million homes a year,"
Hayes said in a statement.
BP and RWE Dea, which owns 11.3 percent of the
field, spent 650 million pounds ($1.04 billion) on the project,
where appraisal well drills between 1986-2001 indicated around
430 billion scf of gas was in place at the site.
UK domestic oil and gas production could increase this year
after its worst annual decline since the 1960s, Haye's
predecessor said in an interview last month.
Overall, British fossil fuel output is expected to decline
in coming years, extending the UK's dependence on imported oil
and gas.