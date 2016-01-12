LONDON Jan 12 British gas prices sank on Tuesday, tracking losses in oil markets.

Contracts for delivery in the second and third quarter of 2016 fell more than 4 percent, as crude oil fell 3 percent, heading towards $30 per barrel and levels not seen in over a decade.

Prices for week day next week delivery fell 5 percent to 33 pence per therm. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane, editing by Louise Heavens)