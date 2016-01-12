UPDATE 1-Oil rises on expectation of extended, possibly deepened output cut
* Soaring U.S. production also undermines OPEC efforts (Adds comment, OPEC revenue forecasts; updates prices)
LONDON Jan 12 British gas prices sank on Tuesday, tracking losses in oil markets.
Contracts for delivery in the second and third quarter of 2016 fell more than 4 percent, as crude oil fell 3 percent, heading towards $30 per barrel and levels not seen in over a decade.
Prices for week day next week delivery fell 5 percent to 33 pence per therm. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Soaring U.S. production also undermines OPEC efforts (Adds comment, OPEC revenue forecasts; updates prices)
LONDON, May 19 OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.