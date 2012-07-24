LONDON, July 24 BG Group has postponed maintenance at its Lomond platform in the North Sea by two months to Oct. 1 and the work will last 50 days, a spokesman said.

"The planned shutdown on Lomond will begin on 1 October 2012. The shutdown, which is for routine maintenance, is expected to last for fifty days," he said.

The outage was previously scheduled to take place in August.

The Lomond platform has capacity to export 10 million barrels of oil per day and 120 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, according to BG Group.