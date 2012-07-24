LONDON, July 24 BG Group has postponed
maintenance at its Lomond platform in the North Sea by two
months to Oct. 1 and the work will last 50 days, a spokesman
said.
"The planned shutdown on Lomond will begin on 1 October
2012. The shutdown, which is for routine maintenance, is
expected to last for fifty days," he said.
The outage was previously scheduled to take place in August.
The Lomond platform has capacity to export 10 million
barrels of oil per day and 120 million standard cubic feet of
gas per day, according to BG Group.