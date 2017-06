LONDON, July 10 Maintenance work that has shut down Centrica's South Morecambe gas field since June 14 has been extended by one day until Tuesday, the company said late on Monday.

A maintenance schedule showed the outage would end on Tuesday instead of its original end date on Monday.

The South Morecambe gas field in the Irish Sea can send around 5.4 million cubic metres per day of gas to Centrica's Barrow terminal.