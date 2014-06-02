* Russian gas flows to Ukraine continue until at least June
9
* Mild weather to dominate UK for most of June
LONDON, June 2 British wholesale natural gas
prices dropped to their lowest in more than 3-1/2 years on
Monday as Russia and Ukraine reached a temporary gas supply
deal, while healthy alternative supplies and warm weather also
added downward pressure.
Gas for delivery within the day traded at 41.50 pence per
therm at 0850 GMT, its weakest price since October 2010 and a
third lower than at the start of the Ukraine crisis in late
February.
"All signs from Russia and Ukraine are for compromise and
against cutting gas supplies. Adding to that, we've got very
mild weather, healthy storage and good LNG imports, so that's
further weighing on prices," one gas trader said.
Russia's Gazprom gave Ukraine on Monday an
extension into next week to resolve the gas price dispute at the
heart of the two countries' confrontation, a day before Moscow
was due to turn off the taps unless Kiev paid in advance.
"Less concern over a Russia-Ukraine gas cut is also pulling
down prices for next winter, when a supply cut would hit markets
hardest. Also, Brent oil prices are back below $110 a barrel,
removing further support from seasonal contracts," the trader
said.
Gas prices for delivery next winter were down 1.02 pence at
59.78 pence a therm.
On the supply side, tankers with enough gas to meet almost
three days of current British demand are scheduled to arrive in
the UK this week.
At the same time, gas demand is entering its lowest season
of the year as mild weather cuts the need for residential
heating, which makes up a large chunk of British consumption.
Meteorologists said they expected British average
temperatures to rise above the seasonal norm of 13-14 degrees
Celsius by June 6 and remain warmer than average until at least
the middle of the month.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Dale Hudson)