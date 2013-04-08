* UK day-ahead gas prices slide 6 percent
* LNG shipments dull storage concerns
* Mild weather adds to bearish momentum
LONDON, April 8 British prompt gas prices
retreated on Monday as surging supplies and warming weather
alleviated concerns that abnormally high demand would empty the
last of reserves in storage.
The price of gas for Tuesday delivery slid 6 percent to 75
pence per therm, moving closer to the May gas contract at 67.50
pence, which reflects more typical prices for the time of year.
UK gas prices spiked towards record highs in recent weeks as
abnormally cold weather, pipeline closures and production
outages rapidly depleted inventories and stirred fears of a gas
supply crunch.
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from Qatar, Algeria and
Trinidad and increased pipeline flows from Norway have allayed
those concerns, driving prices lower across the board as the
coldest March in half a century gives way to milder April
temperatures.
Algeria and Qatar are both sending fresh shipments of LNG to
UK ports due to arrive this week, while Belgium's Zeebrugge
terminal expects another three tankers between now and April 20.
Britain's stored reserves continued to drop, with the last
measurements on Sunday indicating sites were just 3.36 percent
full, although the rate of decline has slowed down somewhat in
recent days.
Inventories at Britain's biggest such facility, Rough, ran
down to 7 mcm below its advertised minimum capacity on Monday,
analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said, although the site
is understood to contain around 100 mcm of additional
supply.
Operator Centrica last week said it planned to take Rough
storage offline for maintenance this coming Wednesday and
Thursday, preventing gas withdrawals from the site over that
period.
Another smaller storage site at Humbly Grove was hit by an
unplanned outage on Monday, operator Petronas Energy Trading
said.
"There's still some gas in Rough, the weather is getting
warmer, we're getting very good flows from Norway, and with the
all the LNG that's on the horizon now, people are getting more
comfortable," a trader with a European utility said.
Storage levels should also improve from next week when
warmer weather and lower gas prices will prompt re-injection
into various sites, he said.
Gas for immediate delivery fell 5.25 pence to 75 pence.
Further along the curve, the benchmark winter 2013 gas
contract shed 0.33 pence to 73.44 pence, reflecting increasingly
bearish prompt market sentiment.
The gas market was oversupplied by around 27 mcm as demand
at 281 mcm aligned more closely with seasonal norms.
In its April 12-21 weather forecast, Britain's Met Office
said: "By the end of the period, southern and eastern areas are
likely to turn rather sunnier, and it may also turn warmer at
times inland."
Unseasonably cold weather, which has gripped Britain since
the beginning of March, has contributed to depleting gas storage
sites by more than 96 percent to just 160 mcm, according to data
from Gas Infrastructure Europe.
That leaves the market with reserves of little more than
half a day's worth of gas consumption in case of a major supply
outage.