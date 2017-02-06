(Adds more detail, background)
LONDON Feb 6 Britain will not be able to inject
additional supplies to its largest gas storage site after six of
its wells failed tests, delaying a plan to have them back in
service by the end of April, operator Centrica Storage Limited
(CSL) said.
Concerns about integrity of wells at the Rough site, off
England's east coast, prompted Centrica to impose limits last
year on how much gas could be stored there as a safety
precaution.
Following investigations, Centrica shut down the facility
for injections and withdrawals of gas. Withdrawals resumed in
December but injections were on hold until April.
"The return to injection operations in 2017 remains subject
to successfully completing well testing on all wells and
confirmation that Rough can be safely returned to service," it
added.
Gas is injected usually in the summer months when demand and
prices are low. Britain depends on stored gas reserves to help
manage winter demand spikes and to ensure security of supply.
Rough usually provides more than 70 percent of Britain's gas
storage capacity. The site is more than 30 years old and
repeated outages have highlighted its vulnerability.
In a review by the Competition and Markets Authority last
year, CSL said Rough was an ageing asset which had outlasted its
original design life of 25 years and that its reliability was
likely to worsen over time.
If there is reduced injection capacity over the summer
months at Rough, other, smaller storage sites will have to be
used.
There could be a risk of low levels of gas in storage for
the winter 2017/18 season, traders said. Britain could have to
pay for more liquefied natural gas deliveries and imports from
Norway and the Netherlands.
Market reaction was muted. The Summer 2017 wholesale gas
contract was down 0.55 pence at 45.95 pence per
thermo.
CSL said it had completed calliper surveys on 20 out of 24
wells at the site and completed pressure testing on 12 of those
20 wells.
Eight of those 12 passed the tests but two will need further
work and will not be able to return to service by April 30.
Four out of the 12 did not pass the tests and will not
return to service by that date either, CSL said.
"All 6 wells that are not capable of returning to service by
30 April 2017 have been isolated from the reservoir," the firm
said in a statement.
The firm said it is evaluating the consequences of the test
results and will provide another market update as soon as it
can. CSL is still testing remaining wells.
Withdrawal operations remain unaffected, CSL said.
