LONDON Dec 20 The UK gas storage arm of German utility E.ON has opened the first three caverns of a new gas storage site in Cheshire, adding 60 million cubic metres (mcm) of stock capacity to the market just as cold weather has boosted demand.

The first phase of the Holford storage facility started commercial operations on Monday after a six-year construction period.

The facility is expected to open its full 160 mcm capacity with eight storage caverns by the end of next year.

"Without question the Holford gas storage project will provide a vital resource throughout the year and will play a central role in helping to provide secure gas supplies to the UK," said Jo Vizor, manager director of E.ON Gas Storage UK.

Even at its full capacity, the Holford project is tiny in comparison with Britain's largest gas storage site in a depleted gas field in the North Sea called Rough, which has a capacity of around 3 billion cubic metres.

Gas storage plays an important role in balancing the UK gas market during winter, when demand for gas is high as it is used in heating systems and to fire a number of power plants.