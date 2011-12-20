LONDON Dec 20 The UK gas storage arm of
German utility E.ON has opened the first three
caverns of a new gas storage site in Cheshire, adding 60 million
cubic metres (mcm) of stock capacity to the market just as cold
weather has boosted demand.
The first phase of the Holford storage facility started
commercial operations on Monday after a six-year construction
period.
The facility is expected to open its full 160 mcm capacity
with eight storage caverns by the end of next year.
"Without question the Holford gas storage project will
provide a vital resource throughout the year and will play a
central role in helping to provide secure gas supplies to the
UK," said Jo Vizor, manager director of E.ON Gas Storage UK.
Even at its full capacity, the Holford project is tiny in
comparison with Britain's largest gas storage site in a depleted
gas field in the North Sea called Rough, which has a capacity of
around 3 billion cubic metres.
Gas storage plays an important role in balancing the UK gas
market during winter, when demand for gas is high as it is used
in heating systems and to fire a number of power plants.