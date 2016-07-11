(Repeats story that ran on Friday, with no changes)
* Britain's storage capacity very low
* Prices spiked on temporary closure of Centrica's Rough
* Other sites suffering wear and tear
* No new sites being built as not cost effective
By Oleg Vukmanovic and Susanna Twidale
MILAN/LONDON July 8 Britain faces a growing risk
of spikes in wholesale gas prices as ageing storage facilities
mean increased maintenance and greater reliance on imports to
meet spot demand.
The main storage site, Centrica's Rough, is over 30
years old, and its closure last month for at least 42 days to
inspect the integrity of wells has underscored the vulnerability
of the country's storage capacity.
The announcement of the outage pushed up winter gas prices 8
percent, and raised concerns about refilling the site in time
for this winter as well as its long-term future.
"The facility is showing signs of wear and tear and we have
seen a decrease in the operational reliability of Rough over the
last couple of years. It is hard to expect that it will get
better," said Energy Aspects analyst Trevor Sikorksi.
Other British sites are also struggling to cover their costs
of capital as falling profitability stalls new investment and
forces operators to idle capacity, such as SSE did last
year at its Hornsea site.
"The least efficient storage sites are losing money - there
will be an incentive on them to close at some point in the
future without government support," Poyry Management Consulting
director Andrew Morris said.
"Politically, the country has to decide if it can accept
regular price spikes." There are no new gas storage sites being
built and the government has ruled out subsidising development
of new plants.
Storage operators rely on large swings between summer and
winter gas prices to turn a profit and drum up demand for their
services, but prices have flattened as Britain's access to
year-round supply has improved.
Gas links with Europe and imports from Norway, as well as
liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments via three import
terminals, have eroded the traditional winter risk premium.
British consumers, however, will have to pay more for their
gas supply from Europe through two existing gas links, because
wholesale prices at the UK trading hub, National Balancing
Point, will need to rise to attract continental supplies at
times when supplies are tight.
"While Rough's outage doesn't mean we can't bring gas in, it
does raise the risk of price spikes to attract gas from Europe,"
Morris said.
Compared with Europe's 110 billion cubic metres (Bcm) of
stored capacity, Britain currently has about 5 Bcm.
The pound's sharp drop against the euro after Britain's June
23 vote to leave the European Union has only made continental
imports dearer, gas traders say, levying a higher cost on
Britain's growing import reliance.
Some 40 percent of Britain's gas consumption comes from home
heating, making it highly sensitive to cold weather.
A spokesman at the Department of Energy and Climate Change
said Rough's current closure won't affect Britain's ability to
source gas supply, and the National Grid, in its winter outlook
report published on Friday, said Britain will have enough
capacity to meet demand even if Rough is not fully filled this
year.
Centrica, which operates Rough, reduced Rough's
capacity last year amid safety concerns and has a 40 million
pound ($52 mln) maintenance programme this year and a similar
investment for next year at Rough.
"The ability to buy LNG from the U.S. (and other places)
probably means that (Britain) will be able to manage through a
normal winter, but the markets could get a bit jumpy if it is a
cold winter and we have no Rough," Energy Aspects' Sikorksi
said.
($1 = 0.7707 pounds)
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan and Susanna Twidale in
London Editing by Susan Fenton)